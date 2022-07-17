Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Short Interest Update

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the June 15th total of 10,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Epizyme Stock Performance

EPZM remained flat at $1.48 during trading on Friday. 5,443,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,081,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. Epizyme has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $7.59.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 614.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epizyme

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 1.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,522,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 156,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,778,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,390 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,450,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,248 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,267,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,774,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,328 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

