Equitable (NYSE:EQH) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Barclays

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EQH. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62. Equitable has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 21.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $785,096.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,533.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $916,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,032,154.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $785,096.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,533.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,724 shares of company stock worth $3,086,416 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Equitable by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 611,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,053,000 after buying an additional 53,073 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $4,028,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 161,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.