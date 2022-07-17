EUNO Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $1.20 million and $3.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EUNO has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00264026 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000496 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,596,135,136 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

