Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $48.04 on Thursday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.59.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,913 shares of company stock worth $146,107 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Fastenal by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

