Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) PT Lowered to $148.00 at Barclays

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from £136.50 ($162.35) to £130 ($154.61) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferguson to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £140 ($166.51) to £114 ($135.59) in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8,535.38.

Ferguson Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of FERG stock opened at $113.86 on Thursday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.52 and its 200 day moving average is $136.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $28,711,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $190,734,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

