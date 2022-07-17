Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FLMMF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$25.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Filo Mining Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FLMMF opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. Filo Mining has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.