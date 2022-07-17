Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

EWX opened at $47.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $61.56.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

