Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $642,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after buying an additional 587,676 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,498,000 after buying an additional 377,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,166,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $235,929,000 after buying an additional 312,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $185.00 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.74.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.