Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $685,000 Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,227,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 468,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,709,000 after buying an additional 328,195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,959,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,678,000 after buying an additional 158,295 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 872.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 154,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after buying an additional 138,848 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,394,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $57.84.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

