Financial Strategies Group Inc. Invests $225,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Brightworth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $641,000. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 789.1% in the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $179.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06.

