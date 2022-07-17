Financial Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 1,739 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after buying an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,475,000 after purchasing an additional 330,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,797,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $192.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

