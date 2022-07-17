Financial Strategies Group Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.66. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.38 and a one year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.