FirmaChain Price Reaches $0.0588 on Exchanges (FCT,FCT2)

FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. FirmaChain has a total market capitalization of $28.71 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirmaChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0588 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00037880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00021733 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002076 BTC.

About FirmaChain

FirmaChain’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 642,530,949 coins and its circulating supply is 488,655,968 coins. FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/#.

FirmaChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

