First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$40.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FM. Eight Capital increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.73.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$20.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.57. The company has a market cap of C$14.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$19.27 and a 12 month high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9700001 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

