First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of IFV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.17. 45,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,590. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $24.44.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.238 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.