First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IFV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.17. 45,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,590. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $24.44.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.238 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 618.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period.

