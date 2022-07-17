First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the June 15th total of 317,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. 400,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,163. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,076,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000.

(Get Rating)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.