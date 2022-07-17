First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the June 15th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Up 0.4 %

FCT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 132,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,733. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 168,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 47,875 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 849,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after buying an additional 44,335 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 350.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 83,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 65,010 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

