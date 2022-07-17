First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the June 15th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
FCT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 132,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,733. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
