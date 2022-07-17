First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNSC. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 182.3% during the first quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 209.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

Get First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNSC traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $32.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69.

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.