First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNSC. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 182.3% during the first quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 209.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000.
First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RNSC traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $32.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69.
First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend
