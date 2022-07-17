FLO (FLO) Price Tops $0.0418 on Top Exchanges

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

