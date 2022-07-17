Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Short Interest Down 36.1% in June

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fnac Darty Stock Performance

GRUPF remained flat at 66.00 during trading on Friday. Fnac Darty has a 12 month low of 46.08 and a 12 month high of 66.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fnac Darty from €62.00 ($62.00) to €57.00 ($57.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Fnac Darty Company Profile

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising MP3 players, headphones, docking stations, and related accessories.

