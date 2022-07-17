Focused Wealth Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 132.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after buying an additional 1,610,731 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,224 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,210.1% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,127,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,738 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,997,000 after purchasing an additional 805,225 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 118.5% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,411,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,588,000 after purchasing an additional 765,250 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $60.19 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.95.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.