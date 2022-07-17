Focused Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $766,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,523 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 161,853 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $38.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $56.93. The firm has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

