Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $14.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.3% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

