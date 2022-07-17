Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $334,000 Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,366 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 129,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($15.30) to €16.30 ($16.30) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($14.90) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.00) to €13.00 ($13.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 4.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1473 per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Further Reading

