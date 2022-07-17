Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 1,839 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Realty Income by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Realty Income by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

