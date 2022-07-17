Forte Capital LLC ADV Lowers Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Waters were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $712,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Waters by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 136,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its stake in Waters by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 6,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Insider Activity at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.43.

WAT opened at $334.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.51.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.