Forte Capital LLC ADV Reduces Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 2.2% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned about 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $17,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.72.

Shares of LH opened at $244.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $212.40 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

