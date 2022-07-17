Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 400 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cerner comprises about 1.4% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Cerner were worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Cerner by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Cerner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.69 and its 200-day moving average is $93.49.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

