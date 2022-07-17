FortKnoxster Price Tops $0.0163 on Exchanges (FKX)

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $56,544.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FortKnoxster has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FKX is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster.

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars.

