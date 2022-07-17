FourThought Financial LLC Has $12.03 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.5% of FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after purchasing an additional 885,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,368,472,000 after acquiring an additional 708,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 138,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,534,890,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $160.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.55 and a 200-day moving average of $171.07.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.52.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

