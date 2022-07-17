FourThought Financial LLC Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,039 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $144.37 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.48 and a 200-day moving average of $150.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

