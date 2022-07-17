FourThought Financial LLC Increases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of MELI stock opened at $689.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.01 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $721.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $961.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,529.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

