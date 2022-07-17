FourThought Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at $644,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.40.

NOW stock opened at $435.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $461.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a PE ratio of 396.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

