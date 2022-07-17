FourThought Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.67.

Shares of ITW opened at $180.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

