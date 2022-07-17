FourThought Financial LLC Purchases 1,972 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.2% of FourThought Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 106.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 60,120 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 31,014 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

