FourThought Financial LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 1.9% of FourThought Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.23.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $600.37 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $621.75 and a 200-day moving average of $710.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

