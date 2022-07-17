FourThought Financial LLC Sells 237 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on YUM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $118.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.