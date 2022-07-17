FourThought Financial LLC Sells 47,316 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,541 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 47,316 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

NYSE WMT opened at $129.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

