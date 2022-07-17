Fractal (FCL) Market Cap Tops $457,942.87

Fractal (FCL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, Fractal has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a total market cap of $457,942.87 and approximately $33,699.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00034736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00021778 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

