Fredrik Widlund Buys 75 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £151.50 ($180.19).

Fredrik Widlund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Fredrik Widlund purchased 67 shares of CLS stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($178.50).

LON CLI opened at GBX 206 ($2.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 213.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 210.04. CLS Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 180.20 ($2.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 269.21 ($3.20). The company has a market capitalization of £839.24 million and a P/E ratio of 710.34.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.92) target price on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

