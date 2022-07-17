Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Lowered to $46.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FCX. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of FCX opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.05.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

