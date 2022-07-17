Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth $1,016,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth $849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh acquired 19,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.27 per share, with a total value of $489,252.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,827,018 shares in the company, valued at $172,518,744.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $126,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,255.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh purchased 19,361 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.27 per share, for a total transaction of $489,252.47. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,827,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,518,744.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,301 shares of company stock valued at $284,281. Corporate insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

