Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNLPF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($8.92) to GBX 780 ($9.28) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($10.70) to GBX 850 ($10.11) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($14.57) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,175 ($13.97)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $951.67.

Fresnillo Trading Up 1.3 %

Fresnillo stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $13.38.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Featured Articles

