Full18 Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 18,788 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in CBRE Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,755,000 after acquiring an additional 846,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,295,000 after buying an additional 88,304 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $426,873,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,829,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,560,000 after buying an additional 340,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $347,784,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price target on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $77.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

