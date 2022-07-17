Full18 Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Full18 Capital LLC grew its stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,697 shares during the period. Patria Investments makes up about 1.4% of Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,021,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,105,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,313,000 after purchasing an additional 63,201 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 217,335 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,048,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 30,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $15,397,000.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Stock Performance

Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. Patria Investments Limited has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.38.

Patria Investments Increases Dividend

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Patria Investments had a net margin of 48.67% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This is a positive change from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Patria Investments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Patria Investments

(Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.