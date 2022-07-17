Full18 Capital LLC Invests $1.11 Million in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 126,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,465 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,490,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 357,787 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,065,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,176,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 245,200 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.16 on Friday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

About MoneyGram International

(Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

