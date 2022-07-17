Full18 Capital LLC Purchases New Position in FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 103,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. Full18 Capital LLC owned 0.81% of FinWise Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FINW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $7,264,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

FINW stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. FinWise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

FinWise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FINW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FinWise Bancorp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David Tilis purchased 3,050 shares of FinWise Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $45,628.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 317,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,958.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

