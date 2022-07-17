Full18 Capital LLC Takes $4.95 Million Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 139,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,000. Janus Henderson Group accounts for 1.1% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Full18 Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Janus Henderson Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JHG opened at $23.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.06%.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.