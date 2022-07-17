Full18 Capital LLC Takes $8.56 Million Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 507,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,000. Repay comprises approximately 2.0% of Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Full18 Capital LLC owned about 0.56% of Repay as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Repay by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 51,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Repay by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Repay by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Richard E. Thornburgh acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,655.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard E. Thornburgh bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,655.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Kight bought 37,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $402,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,386,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,964,456.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 157,762 shares of company stock worth $1,757,952. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPAY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

RPAY stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Repay had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Repay’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

