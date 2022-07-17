Function X Reaches Market Capitalization of $104.25 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $104.25 million and $1.83 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,013.41 or 1.00020212 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00043008 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024502 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

